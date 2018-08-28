Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk musical society to fundraise for hospice with open singing day

PUBLISHED: 11:10 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 19 January 2019

Fakenham Choral Society singers rehearsing a fundraising concert in aid of the Tapping House Hospice. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Fakenham Choral Society singers rehearsing a fundraising concert in aid of the Tapping House Hospice. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norfolk musical society is hosting a fundraising open day for singers of all abilities.

Fakenham Choral Society singers rehearsing a fundraising concert in aid of the Tapping House Hospice. Picture: Matthew Usher.Fakenham Choral Society singers rehearsing a fundraising concert in aid of the Tapping House Hospice. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Fakenham Choral Society (FCS) will be raising money for Tapping House Hospice at their ‘Come and Sing Day’ on Saturday, February 16.

Held at Fakenham Academy, it’s aimed at encouraging all singers to come along and have fun, with donations and raffle money going to the hospice.

The day will be lead by musical director Mark Jones and singers will learn John Rutter’s Feel the Spirit, including songs such as Steal Away, Deep River and When the Saints Go Marching In.

They will perform the day’s work for an audience at 5pm, accompanied by mezzo soprano soloist Rosamund Walton and a small band.

Fakenham Academy has free parking and singers are asked to register for the day by Monday, February 11.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.fakenham choralsociety.org or contact Rosemary Dear, 01328 851776, or dear_brian@hotmail.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

New £4.4m roundabout to be built at Norfolk crash blackspot

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where a new roundabout will be built. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

One person injured following Norfolk crash

Fire crews were called to Newton Road in Sporle. Photo: Google

‘We showed we are in good shape’ – Star makes point to Norwich City doubters and promotion rivals

Tom Trybull gets ready to start the celebrations, after his goal effectively sealed Norwich City's victory over Birmingham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists