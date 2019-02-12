Search

Concert set to celebrate life of Horatio Nelson

PUBLISHED: 11:27 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 27 February 2019

Fakenham Choral Society will celebrate the life of Horatio Nelson with a concert in Wells. Picture: Archant

Archant

A concert organised by a north Norfolk choir is set to celebrate one of the county’s most famous men.

Fakenham Choral Society’s concert in March will honour the life of Horatio Nelson with a performance of Nelson Mass by Joseph Haydn.

The title refers to the legendary figure, born in Burnham Thorpe in north Norfolk, who attended a performance in person shortly after the piece was written in 1800.

The concert will be directed by Fakenham Choral Society’s new musical director Mark Jones, accompanied on the organ by James Laird and with soloists Angela Brun, Freya Jacklin, Daniel Bartlette and Tom Appleton.

It takes place at St Nicholas Church, Wells on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm. Pre-paid tickets for £12 are available from Colin Blackmore on 01485 544335 or email him on blackburns12@btinternet.com. Tickets will also be available on the night for £14 and under 18s get in free.

