Award winning theatre charity replace annual Christmas pantomime with magical musical

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FALDOS) will be showing the musical “White Christmas” at the Fakenham Community Centre between December 11 - 15. Picture: FALDOS Archant

An award winning amateur theatre charity are replacing their annual pantomime with a magical Christmas show.

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FALDOS) will be showing the musical White Christmas at Fakenham Community Centre between December 11 - 15.

The society have traditionally performed a pantomime for the last 41 years but this year decided to do something a little different.

Katy Ferris, publicity officer for FALDOS, said: “White Christmas is a really lovely show, we could never really perform it in May when we do our big musical, so the committee thought they would take a gamble and bring some Christmas cheer to Fakenham.”

The story based on the film of the same name is dedicated to the memory of Roy Ferris, who was an active member of FADLOS for many years alongside his wife Lucy and children Tom, Katy and Victoria. A bucket collection on Tuesday evening’s performance will raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Tickets are available online here .