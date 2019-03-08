Search

One person seriously injured after two lorries crash

PUBLISHED: 16:10 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 17 June 2019

Section of the A148, currently closed, near where the crash happened IMAGE: Google Street View

Two lorries have collided on the A148 outside Fakenham.

The air ambulance and other emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, which happened at around 2.10pm today (Monday, June 17).

One person has sustained serious injuries, not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed from Clipbush Lane to Water Moor Lane and traffic is being diverted around the area.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no other casualties have been reported.

