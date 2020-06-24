‘I won’t tolerate rudeness’: strict rules at hair salon and barber

Gatsbys in Fakenham, has opened a ladies' salon. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The owner of a hair salon and barbers has revealed the rules and regulations being put in place ahead of welcoming back customers for a long-awaited cut.

Owner of Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Carol McCubbin. Picture: Carol McCubbin Owner of Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Carol McCubbin. Picture: Carol McCubbin

Hairdressers and barbers have been shut down since March following the announcement of the lockdown.

But on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they could reopen on July 4 - bringing hope of an end to the choice between a DIY home haircut or letting it grow.

Gatsby’s Barbers and Ladies Salon owner Carol McCubbin said she and staff were “looking forward to reopening and getting back to work”.

The owner, who celebrated her 10th year at the Fakenham shop in April, said that things were going to be “very different, as safety is paramount”.

Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Picture: Carol McCubbin. Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Picture: Carol McCubbin.

Mrs McCubbin said there would be an array of changes when they reopened.

“We have set up screens and hand wash stations, there will be a lot to take in,” she said.

“To help protect everyone there will be no magazines to read when waiting, no teas or coffees for customers and a mandatory mask policy for everyone in the store. If you are not wearing a mask you are not coming in.

“However, I will not tolerate any rudeness to members of staff during this. We are all in this together.”

Men looking for a beard trim will have to wait a bit longer. With masks being worn, it means it will not be happening for the time being.

Despite all the changes, Mrs McCubbin said she could not wait to get going again.

“I can’t wait to get a pair of clippers in my hands again and to see my clients. But, now more than ever, people need to support their local barbers.”

Salon appointments will have to be made, while the barbers will work on walk-ins only. There will only be a maximum of seven people inside at one time, with queues outside.

Mrs McCubbin has asked people to avoid over-queueing, as it could cause problems along Bridge Street in the town.

They are planning to be open seven days a week with plans for longer working hours, subject to approval.