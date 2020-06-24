Search

Advanced search

‘I won’t tolerate rudeness’: strict rules at hair salon and barber

PUBLISHED: 12:21 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 24 June 2020

Gatsbys in Fakenham, has opened a ladies' salon. Picture: Chris Bishop

Gatsbys in Fakenham, has opened a ladies' salon. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The owner of a hair salon and barbers has revealed the rules and regulations being put in place ahead of welcoming back customers for a long-awaited cut.

Owner of Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Carol McCubbin. Picture: Carol McCubbinOwner of Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Carol McCubbin. Picture: Carol McCubbin

Hairdressers and barbers have been shut down since March following the announcement of the lockdown.

But on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they could reopen on July 4 - bringing hope of an end to the choice between a DIY home haircut or letting it grow.

Gatsby’s Barbers and Ladies Salon owner Carol McCubbin said she and staff were “looking forward to reopening and getting back to work”.

The owner, who celebrated her 10th year at the Fakenham shop in April, said that things were going to be “very different, as safety is paramount”.

Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Picture: Carol McCubbin.Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Picture: Carol McCubbin.

Mrs McCubbin said there would be an array of changes when they reopened.

“We have set up screens and hand wash stations, there will be a lot to take in,” she said.

“To help protect everyone there will be no magazines to read when waiting, no teas or coffees for customers and a mandatory mask policy for everyone in the store. If you are not wearing a mask you are not coming in.

You may also want to watch:

“However, I will not tolerate any rudeness to members of staff during this. We are all in this together.”

Men looking for a beard trim will have to wait a bit longer. With masks being worn, it means it will not be happening for the time being.

Despite all the changes, Mrs McCubbin said she could not wait to get going again.

“I can’t wait to get a pair of clippers in my hands again and to see my clients. But, now more than ever, people need to support their local barbers.”

Salon appointments will have to be made, while the barbers will work on walk-ins only. There will only be a maximum of seven people inside at one time, with queues outside.

Mrs McCubbin has asked people to avoid over-queueing, as it could cause problems along Bridge Street in the town.

They are planning to be open seven days a week with plans for longer working hours, subject to approval.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Weather warning in place for thunderstorms and flooding this weekend

Thunderstorms are forecast for Norfolk over the weekend. Picture: Rachel Farrow

We all have a part to play in combating racism

Sheriff of Norwich, Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Victoria Pertusa