Fakenham bar to be transformed into pop-up restaurant for one day this month

PUBLISHED: 15:46 06 November 2018

The Gallery Bistro in Fakenham. Pictured is owner Liam O' Sullivan. Picture: Ian Burt

The Gallery Bistro in Fakenham. Pictured is owner Liam O' Sullivan. Picture: Ian Burt

Pubs and bars are often encouraged to diversify these days.

With this in mind, one Fakenham bar will be transformed into a pop-up restaurant for one day this month.

Gallery Bistro will host Patrick’s pop-up restaurant on November 29, opening at 7pm.

Gallery Bistro owner Liam O’Sullivan said: “We’re always looking to try new things and if this is a success we will look to do it again.”

Patrick’s will serve home made wraps with slow roasted joints, barbecue pulled pork, chilli briskets of beef, shredded roast chicken, chipotle mayonnaise, avocado chilli, coriander and bean salsa with posh slaw, served with sides of roasted wedges with cowboy beans and cheese nachos with chipotle mayonnaise.

Office for National Statistics figures reveal 145 pubs and bars across Norfolk shut between 2010 and 2017.

But Mr O’Sullivan said: “I think pubs and bars can still do well if they try new things and give people extra reasons to come out.”

For more information about Patrick’s pop-up restaurant and to book, call 01328 855000 or 07940 044248.

