Arson attack follows string of other deliberately started fires in town

The burned hedgerow from the Highfield Road arson incident

An arson attack is the latest in a series of fires deliberately started around Fakenham.

What remains of the burned fence, in front of the scorched hedgerow

Two fire crews were called at about 9pm on Sunday, July 7, to a fire in trees on a footpath leading on to Highfield Road.

Some residents said they could see the flames from streets away, as 11 metres of trees and fences behind Canler and Son Funeral Directors were set on fire.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said said they believe it was "started deliberately."

What remains of the most affected area

This follows a series of fires over the last few weeks in Aldiss Community Park, by the Wensum river. Park benches were destroyed and bonfires extinguished in a series of incidents attended by fire crews.

Meanwhile, in January 2018, the town saw three arson incidents resulting in a conviction.

It is currently not known if any of these incidents are related.

More follows.