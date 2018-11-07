Thousands raised to support local and worldwide charities

The Fakenham and District Rotary Club raised in excess of £1,100 at a charity race night. Picture: FAKENHAM AND DISTRICT ROTARY CLUB Archant

More than a thousand pounds has been raised following a charity race night.

The Fakenham and District Rotary Club recently raised in excess of £1,100 to enable the club to continue to making donations to local and worldwide charities.

An example of the most recent donation was the purchase of a shelter box and aqua boxes to support victims of the Indonesian earthquake and tsunami.

On Wednesday November 14, at 7pm, the club will be hosting an Interest Event at the Gallow Sports Centre, near Fakenham Racecourse.

People will be able to meet and chat with current members and learn more about the work that the Rotary organisation does. It is hoped that more people will become involved with Fakenham Rotary Club as a member or supporter.

The club meets on Wednesdays at The Gallow. The club has raised over £75,000 over the past few years.