Search

Advanced search

Thousands raised to support local and worldwide charities

07 November, 2018 - 14:39
The Fakenham and District Rotary Club raised in excess of £1,100 at a charity race night. Picture: FAKENHAM AND DISTRICT ROTARY CLUB

The Fakenham and District Rotary Club raised in excess of £1,100 at a charity race night. Picture: FAKENHAM AND DISTRICT ROTARY CLUB

Archant

More than a thousand pounds has been raised following a charity race night.

The Fakenham and District Rotary Club recently raised in excess of £1,100 to enable the club to continue to making donations to local and worldwide charities.

An example of the most recent donation was the purchase of a shelter box and aqua boxes to support victims of the Indonesian earthquake and tsunami.

On Wednesday November 14, at 7pm, the club will be hosting an Interest Event at the Gallow Sports Centre, near Fakenham Racecourse.

People will be able to meet and chat with current members and learn more about the work that the Rotary organisation does. It is hoped that more people will become involved with Fakenham Rotary Club as a member or supporter.

The club meets on Wednesdays at The Gallow. The club has raised over £75,000 over the past few years.

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast