Eastern Daily Press > News

Warning issued about lottery scam in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:43 AM August 13, 2021   
Scam warnings from Norfolk Trading Standards. Picture posed by model.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about a lottery scam using the name of “Capital Finance, Inc. London”. Picture posed by model. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A warning about a lottery scam pretending to be The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been issued in Norfolk. 

WHO has warned about a lottery scam using the name of “Capital Finance, Inc. London”.  

Recipients are advised that they could receive a pay-out from a million-dollar (US) lottery fund as compensation and damages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The scammers state that they have been appointed by WHO and have the role of processing payments to the "lucky" selected few.  

Personal details are sought in a guise for making the payments. 

WHO has said that the “Covid-19 Lottery Compensation Prize” is a scam with no connection whatsoever to the organisation or its partners and they have no relationship with Capital Finance, Inc.  

In a statement issued by WHO, on Norfolk County Council’s scam alerts page, it writes: “The COVID-19 Lottery Compensation Prize is a fraudulent scam. 

“According to our records, WHO has never appointed or entered any contractual relationship with any entity by the name of Capital Finance, Inc."

For more information of this particular scam and how to report instances of correspondence received please visit the WHO website. 

