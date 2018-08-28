Warning issued over fake prize draw texts from Norwich Asda

Asda has issued a warning to customers after text messages were sent to shoppers claiming they had won a Christmas prize draw.

Seeing as I've not used Asda Norwich for almost 2 years, I'm tempted to believe it's fake @AsdaServiceTeam pic.twitter.com/RV7fMarBv2 — Paul Besford-Land (@paulbesland) December 30, 2018

The supermarket is currently investigating after being contacted about a fake message with a link to claim a prize.

Paul Besland tweeted a screenshot of the text to Asda on December 30: “Seeing as I’ve not used Asda Norwich for almost two years, I’m tempted to believe it’s fake @AsdaServiceTeam.”

The text message, which came from number 69 322, said: “ASDA store: 50811 in Norwich is looking for Paul!

“You secured the 3rd place in our Christmas prize draw.”

A spokesman for Asda has confirmed it is a hoax text message claiming the person who receives the message has won a fake Christmas draw.

The spokesman said: “We are aware of a hoax text message which incorrectly claims to have been sent from Asda.

“These types of fake supermarket text messages appear from time to time and we can confirm this text is not genuine and we advise anyone who receives the message not to click on the link.”

If customers would like more information they can also ring Asda customer services and report cyber crime to Action Fraud.