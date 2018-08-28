Search

Advanced search

Warning issued over fake prize draw texts from Norwich Asda

PUBLISHED: 11:23 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 02 January 2019

Asda in Hall Road, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

Asda in Hall Road, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

Archant

Asda has issued a warning to customers after text messages were sent to shoppers claiming they had won a Christmas prize draw.

The supermarket is currently investigating after being contacted about a fake message with a link to claim a prize.

Paul Besland tweeted a screenshot of the text to Asda on December 30: “Seeing as I’ve not used Asda Norwich for almost two years, I’m tempted to believe it’s fake @AsdaServiceTeam.”

The text message, which came from number 69 322, said: “ASDA store: 50811 in Norwich is looking for Paul!

“You secured the 3rd place in our Christmas prize draw.”

A spokesman for Asda has confirmed it is a hoax text message claiming the person who receives the message has won a fake Christmas draw.

The spokesman said: “We are aware of a hoax text message which incorrectly claims to have been sent from Asda.

READ MORE: First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

“These types of fake supermarket text messages appear from time to time and we can confirm this text is not genuine and we advise anyone who receives the message not to click on the link.”

If customers would like more information they can also ring Asda customer services and report cyber crime to Action Fraud.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘How can people possibly complain?’ - Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks defended after criticism of ‘disappointing’ display

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person dies after being hit by train on rail line between Norwich and London

A person was hit by a train on the line between Norwich and London. Pic: Neil Perry.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists