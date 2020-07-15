Search

Warning issued over ‘fake’ BT emails

PUBLISHED: 08:43 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 15 July 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware these fake BT emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards

Householders are being warned about a spate of fake emails from someone claiming to be from BT.

Trading Standards officers have had reports from residents who have received emails from fraudsters notifying them their account has been suspended.

They have urged people to be wary, and to not click on the link in the emails.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards’ Facebook page said: “Beware of these fake BT emails.

“The message informs the recipient that their account has been suspended and payment declined.

“The link goes to a fake BT log in page.

“If you receive the email do not click on the link.”

To report scam emails, forward the original message to report@phishing.gov.uk

An automated system run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will scan the email, and if malicious links are found, the associated website will be taken down.

If you think you have responded to a scam email and provided any financial details, contact your bank immediately.

Report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.

