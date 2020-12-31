Search

'Fake alcohol' warning issued ahead of celebrations

PUBLISHED: 11:34 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 31 December 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning ahead of New Year celebrations. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning ahead of New Year celebrations. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Trading standards officers have issued a warning to revellers ahead of the New Year celebrations.

They have urged partygoers to watch out for fake alcohol, and to report any sales of it to Trading Standards.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Twitter page said: "This New Year's Eve, remember to watch out for fake alcohol.

"Report the sale of it to us on 03454 040506.

"Check out this guidance on how to spot and avoid fake booze https://crowd.in/gRS23Z"

Fake or illegally produced alcohol is "alcohol that is made in unlicensed distilleries or people's homes" to be sold.

With Vodka being "the most commonly faked spirit," the guidance states: "Properly produced and certified alcoholic drinks are made with ethanol which is a type of alcohol that's approved for human consumption.

"Fake alcoholic drinks can be produced using other, cheaper types of alcohol.

"You should seek medical advice if you think you've drunk fake alcohol."

