Search

Advanced search

Norfolk woman in finals for Young Slimmer of the Year after losing 7st

PUBLISHED: 09:54 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 18 April 2020

Faith Bodenham meets Olympian and Strictly winner Louis Smith Picture: Slimming World

Faith Bodenham meets Olympian and Strictly winner Louis Smith Picture: Slimming World

Archant

A 20-year-old from Norfolk has reached the finals of a national slimming competition where she met Olympian and Strictly Come Dancing winner Louis Smith.

Faith Bodenham, who has lost more than 7st Picture: SubmittedFaith Bodenham, who has lost more than 7st Picture: Submitted

Faith Bodenham from Hunstanton made the final 25 in Slimming World’s Young Slimmer of the Year 2020 competition after losing 7st, 5.5lbs.

The competition recognises the enormous achievements of young people in making long-term lifestyle changes to become fitter, healthier and happier.

Studies have shown that young people who are overweight or obese are also more likely to develop conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure and pre-diabetes and are more likely to become overweight adults.

Faith, who joined the Hunstanton Slimming World group to feel more comfortable with her size, says: “I knew my weight was an issue, and I was starting to become increasingly unhappy. I would feel uncomfortable in my clothes and I’d started to make excuses not to go out with my friends because I often felt self-conscious.

You may also want to watch:

“I was encouraged to join my local Slimming World group by a friend. I must admit, I was nervous at the thought of joining at first because I thought that people might judge me for being overweight at such a young age. I soon realised how wrong I was though.

“My friends and family are really proud of what I’ve achieved – and I’m feeling quite proud of myself too actually. I am doing things now that before I lost weight I didn’t think were possible. I’ve started jogging with my sister, Eve and I feel so much better for it.”

Faith began following Slimming World’s healthy eating programme, which enabled her to learn how to prepare her meals in healthier ways.

Since that first group, Faith has slimmed from 18st 2.5lbs to 10st 11lbs. Fellow members in the Hunstanton group voted for her to represent them in the Young Slimmer of the Year 2020 finals, which were held at Slimming World’s head office in Alfreton, Derbys.

It was there she met Strictly winner and gymnast Louis Smith MBE, who came along to show his support for the youngsters taking part. Louis, who represented Great Britain as a gymnast at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, was amazed at Faith’s transformation.

He said: “Health and fitness has always been important to me, especially when I was competing professionally at a young age. I understand that sometimes it can be difficult to make healthy choices. The changes that Faith has made to turn her life around are nothing short of remarkable. It just goes to show that with the right support and mindset, anything is possible.”

Jo Jackson, who runs the Hunstanton Slimming World group which Faith attends, said: “I’m so proud of Faith. What she’s achieved is so much more than just losing weight. I’ve had the pleasure of watching Faith grow in confidence each week.” Although Faith made the final eight, she was not the overall winner of the competition. Slimming World’s Young Slimmer of the Year 2020 will be announced later this month.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Google tracking shows where people in Norfolk have been during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Formal green light given for up to 4,000 new homes as £34m plan to transform town agreed

Outline planning permission has been granted by Breckland Council for up to 4,000 new homes in Attleborough. Picture: Mike Page

‘I won’t let my daughter go back to school - even if restrictions are lifted’ – Norfolk mum shares coronavirus fears

Rebecca Fisher with her husband Jonny, and their daughters Elsa and Cleo. Mrs Fisher blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy. Picture: FISHER FAMILY

Two homes in same street burgled within hours of each other

Two homes in Amderley Drive, Norwich, were targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Norfolk hospital to create region’s first coronavirus surge centre

A Norfolk hospital will have more than 200 extra beds for patients from across the East of England as part of the NHS’s battle against the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured, plans for the hospital's new isolation ward. Photo: NNUH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Google tracking shows where people in Norfolk have been during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Formal green light given for up to 4,000 new homes as £34m plan to transform town agreed

Outline planning permission has been granted by Breckland Council for up to 4,000 new homes in Attleborough. Picture: Mike Page

‘I won’t let my daughter go back to school - even if restrictions are lifted’ – Norfolk mum shares coronavirus fears

Rebecca Fisher with her husband Jonny, and their daughters Elsa and Cleo. Mrs Fisher blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy. Picture: FISHER FAMILY

Norfolk woman in finals for Young Slimmer of the Year after losing 7st

Faith Bodenham meets Olympian and Strictly winner Louis Smith Picture: Slimming World

Court cases and coronavirus ‘bed blocking’ horse sanctuaries

World Horse Welfare is looking after record numbers of animals Picture: World Horse Welfare
Drive 24