Two days of fairy fun set to return to Norfolk

The Fairy Fair, which raises funds for Fairyland Trust, based in Wells, will take place over the late May bank holiday weekend in Bradmoor Woods, West Acre, near Swaffham. Picture: Supplied by the Fairyland Trust Archant

An event filled with magical and fairy themed fun is set to return Norfolk this May for to raise money for a conservation charity which aims to help children discover nature.

Scenes from the The Fairy Fair 2016 at Sennowe Park. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the The Fairy Fair 2016 at Sennowe Park. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Fairy Fair, which raises funds for Fairyland Trust, based in Wells, will take place over the late May bank holiday weekend in Bradmoor Woods, West Acre, near Swaffham.

It is set to include a range of fun-filled activities for families to enjoy including magical themed workshops such as fairy gardens, elf training and fairy training.

For the first time, the actual reality arcade will be at the Fairy Fair, where families can bring 10 classic arcade games to life without the need for any screens or electricity.

Abbie Panks from Fairyland Trust said: “The Fairy Fair is a truly magical day out for all the family, with plenty to keep all ages entertained.

Scenes from the The Fairy Fair 2016 at Sennowe Park - Erin Lincoln (3) with Lexi Anderson (5). Picture: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the The Fairy Fair 2016 at Sennowe Park - Erin Lincoln (3) with Lexi Anderson (5). Picture: Matthew Usher.

“Each year we welcome new and old visitors who completely throw themselves into the spirit of the event and celebrate the discover the magic of nature.”

Other events on the day include children being able to tend to cuddly British wildlife and other magical creatures in the fairyland wildlife hospital, send postcards to family and friends from the pixie post office and an opportunity to meet characters such as cheeky bees, beautiful wildflower fairies and the fairy king and queen.

The day also features entertainers, maypole dancing, storytelling and live music from bands including Headspace, The Hal Wrayzer Combo and Pennyless.

A Corncockle Café and a host of other local food outlets will be open to keep people fed, there is also the onsite pub called The Good Elf, which will be selling local ale and cider.

The Fairyland Trust is a Norfolk-based, national conservation charity that enables children and families to experience the magic of nature.

It uses traditional folklore of wild plants and animals to help children discover nature through play and the imagination.

The Fairy Fair will take place on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 between 10am and 5pm.

Tickets are priced at £7.50 per person in advance, or £9 at the gate and a family pass for four costs just £28 in advance or £34 at the gate, with under 3’s free.

All profits from the events go to the Fairyland Trust.