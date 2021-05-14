Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash near school

Published: 12:34 PM May 14, 2021 Updated: 1:04 PM May 14, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after the driver of a car failed to stop at the scene of a crash which left a woman with minor injuries.

The driver of a grey Nissan Juke is being sought by police after a fail-to-stop crash in Toftwood on Thursday, May 13.

Police said the car was in collision with a woman as she was walking along School Lane at around 8.40am. The woman suffered minor injuries to her stomach.

Officers believe the nearside wheel arch of the car was hanging off at the time of the incident and are making enquiries to trace the driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Paul Hollier at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 121 of Thursday, May 13.