News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash near school

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:34 PM May 14, 2021    Updated: 1:04 PM May 14, 2021
School Lane in Toftwood.

School Lane in Toftwood. - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after the driver of a car failed to stop at the scene of a crash which left a woman with minor injuries.

The driver of a grey Nissan Juke is being sought by police after a fail-to-stop crash in Toftwood on Thursday, May 13.

Police said the car was in collision with a woman as she was walking along School Lane at around 8.40am. The woman suffered minor injuries to her stomach.

Officers believe the nearside wheel arch of the car was hanging off at the time of the incident and are making enquiries to trace the driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Paul Hollier at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 121 of Thursday, May 13.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

£5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A family meet a llama on the opening day of Kilverstone Wildlife Park

The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Wright has been jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting two victims over a 10 year period.

Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon