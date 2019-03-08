Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Facebook user unable to fully access site claims it has impacted on his mental health

PUBLISHED: 12:56 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 21 August 2019

Stephen Slade, 52, from Stalham (left) who has been unable to fully access his Facebook account since March. He is pictured with his friend Paul McCluskey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Stephen Slade, 52, from Stalham (left) who has been unable to fully access his Facebook account since March. He is pictured with his friend Paul McCluskey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

A Facebook user who uses the social network to help ease his mental health problems says being locked out of his account has worsened his anxiety and depression.

Stephen Slade, 52, from Broadbeach Gardens in Stalham, who has chronic fatigue and type 2 diabetes, has mobility issues and set up a music and social history group two years ago to discuss his interests with like-minded people.

But because of a password problem he has not been able to access the groups and his personal Facebook account since the end of March.

Mr Slade said: "I struggle with life because of my health issues. Since March my wellbeing has been affected."

He added the groups helped his anxiety and depression.

"It made me feel a lot happier. It gets me away from the rigours of daily life. It is an escapism. Facebook helps with me with my wellbeing."

One of his groups, DJ Steve's Vintage Radio page which discusses music from the 1930s to 1970s, has more than 100 members.

His other group is a social history group which shares pictures and music from London from 1930s-1970s.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Slade has attended an art therapy group at Barrington Farm in Walcott once a week since 2016.

He also gets support from the Opening Doors charity in Bull Close, Norwich.

But Mr Slade, who lives on his own, cannot easily leave his home because he gets tired easily.

He added Facebook made him feel connected to the world and through his groups he has made friends from as far away as America.

Mr Slade said: "I'm frustrated with it all."

He claimed his friend reported the problem to Facebook about a month after the problem via email and telephone call.

A Facebook company spokesman said: "We're sorry to hear of the difficulty Stephen has had with his account. We have investigated thoroughly and can confirm the issue has now been resolved - Stephen should now be able to access his account as normal.

"Unfortunately the issue was not reported to the right team which is why there was a delay in re-activating Stephen's account.

"This is now fixed and Stephen can continue to use his account to keep in touch with those around him and share the things he is passionate about."

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

‘We don’t make too many plans’: Wife opens up on husband’s tragic diagnosis at 51

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Shop owner slapped with £12,000 electricity bill he claims is down to cannabis farm upstairs

Rajendran Sivasutharjanan has to pay a £12,000 electricity bill he claims he didn't use. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrests after fruit squash thrown in women’s faces in McDonald’s and Tesco car park

Some of the incidents took place at the Tesco car park in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Facebook user unable to fully access site claims it has impacted on his mental health

Stephen Slade, 52, from Stalham (left) who has been unable to fully access his Facebook account since March. He is pictured with his friend Paul McCluskey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Is this dangerous? Debate over video of three youngsters riding bike in busy road

A video has captured three youngsters riding a bike down Bury Road, in Thetford. Picture: Paul Simpson

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

‘House of horror’ school used as ‘money machine’ by controversial group

The former Red House School near Buxton where pupils have made abuse allegations (top left). A report by the Chartiy Commission found money was moved from the school to a Danish group whose leaders lived a
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists