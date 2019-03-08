Facebook user unable to fully access site claims it has impacted on his mental health

Stephen Slade, 52, from Stalham (left) who has been unable to fully access his Facebook account since March. He is pictured with his friend Paul McCluskey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE SOPHIE WYLLIE

A Facebook user who uses the social network to help ease his mental health problems says being locked out of his account has worsened his anxiety and depression.

Stephen Slade, 52, from Broadbeach Gardens in Stalham, who has chronic fatigue and type 2 diabetes, has mobility issues and set up a music and social history group two years ago to discuss his interests with like-minded people.

But because of a password problem he has not been able to access the groups and his personal Facebook account since the end of March.

Mr Slade said: "I struggle with life because of my health issues. Since March my wellbeing has been affected."

He added the groups helped his anxiety and depression.

"It made me feel a lot happier. It gets me away from the rigours of daily life. It is an escapism. Facebook helps with me with my wellbeing."

One of his groups, DJ Steve's Vintage Radio page which discusses music from the 1930s to 1970s, has more than 100 members.

His other group is a social history group which shares pictures and music from London from 1930s-1970s.

Mr Slade has attended an art therapy group at Barrington Farm in Walcott once a week since 2016.

He also gets support from the Opening Doors charity in Bull Close, Norwich.

But Mr Slade, who lives on his own, cannot easily leave his home because he gets tired easily.

He added Facebook made him feel connected to the world and through his groups he has made friends from as far away as America.

Mr Slade said: "I'm frustrated with it all."

He claimed his friend reported the problem to Facebook about a month after the problem via email and telephone call.

A Facebook company spokesman said: "We're sorry to hear of the difficulty Stephen has had with his account. We have investigated thoroughly and can confirm the issue has now been resolved - Stephen should now be able to access his account as normal.

"Unfortunately the issue was not reported to the right team which is why there was a delay in re-activating Stephen's account.

"This is now fixed and Stephen can continue to use his account to keep in touch with those around him and share the things he is passionate about."