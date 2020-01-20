WATCH: 8 of the strangest things for sale on Facebook in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 16:43 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 20 January 2020
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Facebook Marketplace boasts many a bargain, but what do you make of these items available in Norfolk?
Watch our video to see the objects in all their glory.
1. Leopard print coffin shelves - £140
Goth but fun at the same time.
2. OFO bike - £50
Uber for bikes...went bust a few years ago so this is essentially history on wheels.
3. Book of spells - £10
FYI it's rude to put a curse on anyone unless you have a really good reason.
4. Custom Little Tikes Cosy Coupe - £1200
This costs more than some actual cars, right?
5. WWF wrestling belt replica (child size) - £110
For your mini Dwayne Johnson.
6. Vintage ceramic fish spoon rest - £15
An appetising addition to any table.
7. Corsets - £40
Who doesn't want a second-hand corset?
8. Creature Comforts penny bank - £3
Who remembers Creature Comforts? I wish I could forget.