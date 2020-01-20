Video

WATCH: 8 of the strangest things for sale on Facebook in Norfolk

Take a look at some of the items for sale in Norfolk on Facebook Marketplace. Pictures: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Facebook Marketplace boasts many a bargain, but what do you make of these items available in Norfolk?

1. Leopard print coffin shelves - £140

Goth but fun at the same time.

2. OFO bike - £50

Uber for bikes...went bust a few years ago so this is essentially history on wheels.

3. Book of spells - £10

FYI it's rude to put a curse on anyone unless you have a really good reason.

4. Custom Little Tikes Cosy Coupe - £1200

This costs more than some actual cars, right?

5. WWF wrestling belt replica (child size) - £110

For your mini Dwayne Johnson.

6. Vintage ceramic fish spoon rest - £15

An appetising addition to any table.

7. Corsets - £40

Who doesn't want a second-hand corset?

8. Creature Comforts penny bank - £3

Who remembers Creature Comforts? I wish I could forget.