Online group encourages Norfolk youngsters to 'Look for a Book'

Three-year-old Rhys Loynes with the book found in Aldi in Fakenham PICTURE: Cody Batey Cody Batey

As children return to school, keep a look out at the supermarket and in playgrounds, at fast food restaurants and under trees. Somewhere out there, a book is hidden, and you could be the one to find it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lily Sky Shrinian with the copy of Mr Clever she found around Fakenham PICTURE: Jason Hagop Shrinian Lily Sky Shrinian with the copy of Mr Clever she found around Fakenham PICTURE: Jason Hagop Shrinian

An online group has been hiding children's books around Norfolk and Suffolk. They hope to surprise kids with a novel find, and their Facebook page is filled with smiling children holding the books they have found.

Posts show books hidden in playgrounds in Diss, a fast-food restaurant in Swaffham, a supermarket in Lowestoft, and many other locations.

Recently, school lunchtime assistant Sarah Connor began a trend of hiding books around Fakenham, and parents have shared what happened when they came across them.

Three-year-old Rhys Loynes was thrilled to come across a book in a supermarket. Mother Cody Batey said: "He was so happy to find one, though he was confused why we didn't have to pay for it. We read it together, and he wants to read it again before re-hiding the book tomorrow on the school run."

Olivia Stout, age 6, with the book she was 'overjoyed' to find outside a Fakenham supermarket PICTURE: Rachel Stout Olivia Stout, age 6, with the book she was 'overjoyed' to find outside a Fakenham supermarket PICTURE: Rachel Stout

You may also want to watch:

Five-year-old Lily Sky Shrinian found a copy of Mr Clever on Constitution Hill in the town. Her father, Jason Hagop Shrinian, 38, said "She was itching to get back and read it, and she has added it to her collection of Mr Men books. We have re-hidden a book in a playground in town."

Rachel Stout, 45, found a book with her daughter Olivia, aged six, outside a supermarket in the town. She said: "Olivia spotted the book leaning against the wall. She was overjoyed and gave me a beaming smile. She carried it around town and couldn't wait to get home to read it.

"She loves reading and I think it is a brilliant idea to get the children excited about reading. We will be re-hiding the book soon, Olivia wants to read it a few more times first."

Miss Connor, who hid some of the books, said: "I am passionate about children growing a love of books and reading. The books I'm hiding at the moment were my son's books he has outgrown, and he really wants other children to enjoy them as much as he did.

"I hope all children will have a look when they are out, as there are a range of them out there, from picture books and early reader books to books for the more confident reader."

Join the group by searching for 'Norfolk and Suffolk Look for a Book' on Facebook.