‘We felt so bad for our community’ - Meet the Angels of King’s Lynn

Jo Reynolds and Kerry Robinson set up the Facebook page- Angels of King's Lynn, to offer support and help to the vulnerable and those in need as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Jo Reynolds Archant

An online community of businesses and individuals have come together to offer their support to the vulnerable and those in need.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kerry Robinson, one of the founders of Angels of King's Lynn. Picture: Kerry Robinson Kerry Robinson, one of the founders of Angels of King's Lynn. Picture: Kerry Robinson

Angels of King’s Lynn, a Facebook group set up by Jo Reynolds and Kerry Robinson, has gathered more than 3,000 members since it was set up on Saturday, March 14.

Ms Reynolds said the group was set up as a “safety net to catch the most vulnerable” in response to the fear surrounding the coronavirus.

She said: “We felt so bad for our community, especially those who were about to lose their income, and for the most vulnerable, everyone was shocked about the events now starting to play out here in the UK. “It was clear that folk were genuinely scared about how they would manage.

“This struck a chord with us both and we started to brainstorm about the best and most practical, long-term way we could support and help our community.”

Shirley Webb of BTransformed. Picture: Shirley Webb Shirley Webb of BTransformed. Picture: Shirley Webb

The co-founder added that key workers, vulnerable people and local families and businesses needed to know the support that is available to them during this time and with the help of others has put together a directionary listing for local services and deliveries in west Norfolk to offer people a “lifesaver.” Ms Reynolds said: “The Facebook group is to be a place where one can ask for help, however large or small, whether it’s for an emergency plumber, where to find favourite brand of nappies, folk asking for someone to help them when they are isolated and have no-one else around.

“We both felt passionately that we wanted to capture local businesses who would be able to deliver as the lock-downs started, so we created a directory covering food and drink, health and wellbeing, transport, garden centre, pet, services, and list of other useful resources.

You may also want to watch:

“The West Norfolk community has embraced the group as we might only have dreamed. It’s vibrant, fast to react to need, and our Angels are already making it their priority to reach out and are helping so many. “It serves the widest ages and needs, and concerns being raised, as well as being a place where we can all share important local or international information.” The group has brought together a ‘team of angels’ made up of west Norfolk businesses and groups to connect and help out where needed.

Heather Rugg of Kip McGrath, a tuition centre in King's Lynn. Picture: Heather Rugg Heather Rugg of Kip McGrath, a tuition centre in King's Lynn. Picture: Heather Rugg

Steele Media in King’s Lynn is among the local businesses backing the group.

Jonny Piggott, account executive of the marketing company, said: “We like to support charity and community initiatives and when we saw the group that Kerry had created we immediately saw how it would benefit local people. “We offered to lend our support by creating and hosting a website, free of charge, to allow the group to share information further afield and we are delighted to be involved. “We believe it is important for local business and the community to pull together during these difficult times.”

Kyra Cruise, children’s yoga teacher at Calm Kids Yoga, said: “I love being part of the King’s Lynn activity angels as it gives me a sense of purpose. “I can connect with and help our local community and it keeps my brain active and my friendships alive during this difficult and different time.”

Heather Rugg of Kip McGrath, a teacher in King’s Lynn offering learning programmes to support children’s learning in English and maths, is continuing to work with students face to face over the internet and has been uploading maths and reading comprehension videos online.med

Shirley Webb of BTransformed in Downham Market has also been using the platform to reach out and encourage people online.

She said: “I post videos on various topics about looking good whilst saving money and I’m encouraging people to shop in their own wardrobes.

“I have done scarf tying, capsule wardrobe concept and will soon be posting three steps to wardrobe decluttering.”