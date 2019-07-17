Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Before and after: We put Norwich City players through FaceApp

17 July, 2019 - 15:56
Krul and Pukki put through FaceApp's 'old' filter. Photos: Paul Chesterton

Krul and Pukki put through FaceApp's 'old' filter. Photos: Paul Chesterton

Paul Chesterton

The new FaceApp craze has revealed what some of Norwich City's finest players might look like when they're long retired.

Most players retire from professional football by their mid thirties, but what if they were still kicking a ball around into their seventies and eighties?

The AI software in FaceApp has been a hot topic again recently as swathes of people took to social media to reveal how they might look in the distant future by putting selfies through the "old" filter in the app.

We've put some Norwich City players through the filter's paces and some look like they've been getting more rest between games than others.

Simply use the sliders to see the full effect of decades on the pitch.

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

‘It’s a tragedy and so sad’ - Town in shock after death of woman hit by Royal Mail lorry

Floral tributes laid at the junction in Diss where a woman died after being hit by a postal lorry. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

‘It’s a tragedy and so sad’ - Town in shock after death of woman hit by Royal Mail lorry

Floral tributes laid at the junction in Diss where a woman died after being hit by a postal lorry. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘The dead won’t mind’ - couple criticised for eating lunch on war memorial

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer’s War Memorial have been called ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ after the image sparked outrage online. Picture: Bridgette Dowsing

Before and after: We put Norwich City players through FaceApp

Krul and Pukki put through FaceApp's 'old' filter. Photos: Paul Chesterton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists