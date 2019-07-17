Before and after: We put Norwich City players through FaceApp

Krul and Pukki put through FaceApp's 'old' filter. Photos: Paul Chesterton Paul Chesterton

The new FaceApp craze has revealed what some of Norwich City's finest players might look like when they're long retired.

Most players retire from professional football by their mid thirties, but what if they were still kicking a ball around into their seventies and eighties?

The AI software in FaceApp has been a hot topic again recently as swathes of people took to social media to reveal how they might look in the distant future by putting selfies through the "old" filter in the app.

We've put some Norwich City players through the filter's paces and some look like they've been getting more rest between games than others.

Simply use the sliders to see the full effect of decades on the pitch.