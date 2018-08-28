Young Norfolk dancer to appear on Strictly Come Dancing
PUBLISHED: 09:49 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:49 23 November 2018
Archant © 2005
He was wowing Norfolk audiences with his dance skills before he had even turned 10, and now he’s set for a spin on the country’s most famous dance floor - that of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Fabian Jackson, 23, will appear on the hit show this Sunday (November 25) alongside others from London-based Candoco Dance Company, where he is an apprentice.
Mr Jackson, who grew up in Aldborough and Cromer, learned early skills at Marlene’s School of Dance in the seaside town.
He attended Aldborough Primary School, Aylsham High School and then gained a scholarship to the prestigious Gordonstoun School in Scotland.
He then spent four years in Leeds training at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance, where he gained a first class degree.
Mr Jackson joined Candoco, which is made up of disabled and non-disabled dancers, last year. It will become the first contemporary dance company to appear on Strictly, which has been running since 2004.
They will perform a piece choreographed by a former judge of the show, Arlene Phillips, which blends contemporary dance with ballroom and Latin, set to David Bowie’s Life on Mars.
Marlene Duniam, owner of Marlene’s School of Dance, said Mr Jackson was a student there between the ages of six and 16.
She said: “He did all the subjects: ballet, tap and modern. He just loved it. I was only too pleased after going to college in Scotland that he decided to do dance at the Northern School.
“Most of all I remember him as being just a lovely boy, who was very dedicated.
“We’re all super excited and super proud about seeing him on Strictly on Sunday.”
Mrs Duniam said Mr Jackson said that although many of her former female pupils had gone to pursue careers in the performing arts, Mr Jackson was the first boy to do so since her school was established 30 years ago.
She said: “It’s marvellous when people from this part of the world go onto do great things, and you never know, it might encourage more boys.”
The Candoco website says of Mr Jackson: “Fabian’s interests are routed in movement research, improvisation and dance theatre. As part of personal and professional developments, he has worked with Theo Clinkard, Ben Duke, Anton Lachky and Hagit Yakira in a residency or intensive context, raising new questions to inform his practice.”
Mr Jackson will appear on Strictly’s next results show, which airs on BBC One on Sunday from 7.20pm.