Search

Advanced search

Young Norfolk dancer to appear on Strictly Come Dancing

PUBLISHED: 09:49 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:49 23 November 2018

Fabian Jackson in 2005, then aged nine, learning ballet skills at Cromer's Marlene's School of Dance. Photo: Bill Darnell

Fabian Jackson in 2005, then aged nine, learning ballet skills at Cromer's Marlene's School of Dance. Photo: Bill Darnell

Archant © 2005

He was wowing Norfolk audiences with his dance skills before he had even turned 10, and now he’s set for a spin on the country’s most famous dance floor - that of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Fabian Jackson, second from left, with other dancers from Cromer's Marlene's School of Dance with Andy Young, a former Cromer Pier Show dancer, in 2008. Picture: COLIN FINCHFabian Jackson, second from left, with other dancers from Cromer's Marlene's School of Dance with Andy Young, a former Cromer Pier Show dancer, in 2008. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Fabian Jackson, 23, will appear on the hit show this Sunday (November 25) alongside others from London-based Candoco Dance Company, where he is an apprentice.

Mr Jackson, who grew up in Aldborough and Cromer, learned early skills at Marlene’s School of Dance in the seaside town.

He attended Aldborough Primary School, Aylsham High School and then gained a scholarship to the prestigious Gordonstoun School in Scotland.

He then spent four years in Leeds training at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance, where he gained a first class degree.

Fabian Jackson in 2012, after getting his GCSE results at Aylsham High School, then aged 16. Picture: ANTONY KELLYFabian Jackson in 2012, after getting his GCSE results at Aylsham High School, then aged 16. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Jackson joined Candoco, which is made up of disabled and non-disabled dancers, last year. It will become the first contemporary dance company to appear on Strictly, which has been running since 2004.

They will perform a piece choreographed by a former judge of the show, Arlene Phillips, which blends contemporary dance with ballroom and Latin, set to David Bowie’s Life on Mars.

Marlene Duniam, owner of Marlene’s School of Dance, said Mr Jackson was a student there between the ages of six and 16.

She said: “He did all the subjects: ballet, tap and modern. He just loved it. I was only too pleased after going to college in Scotland that he decided to do dance at the Northern School.

Fabian Jackson in 2005, then aged nine, learning ballet skills at Cromer's Marlene's School of Dance, with fellow dancers Laura Russell, left, and Laura Smith. Photo: Bill DarnellFabian Jackson in 2005, then aged nine, learning ballet skills at Cromer's Marlene's School of Dance, with fellow dancers Laura Russell, left, and Laura Smith. Photo: Bill Darnell

“Most of all I remember him as being just a lovely boy, who was very dedicated.

“We’re all super excited and super proud about seeing him on Strictly on Sunday.”

Mrs Duniam said Mr Jackson said that although many of her former female pupils had gone to pursue careers in the performing arts, Mr Jackson was the first boy to do so since her school was established 30 years ago.

She said: “It’s marvellous when people from this part of the world go onto do great things, and you never know, it might encourage more boys.”

Fabian Jackson in 2012, attending the Aylsham High Schoo prom. Picture: Alex HurrellFabian Jackson in 2012, attending the Aylsham High Schoo prom. Picture: Alex Hurrell

The Candoco website says of Mr Jackson: “Fabian’s interests are routed in movement research, improvisation and dance theatre. As part of personal and professional developments, he has worked with Theo Clinkard, Ben Duke, Anton Lachky and Hagit Yakira in a residency or intensive context, raising new questions to inform his practice.”

Mr Jackson will appear on Strictly’s next results show, which airs on BBC One on Sunday from 7.20pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Video ‘We will do our very best for you’ - Delia Smith makes pledge to Norwich City fans despite ‘huge financial challenge’

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Delia Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Stuart Webber on Southampton job link and Daniel Farke contract talks

Stuart Webber dismissed speculation touting him with Premier League Southampton Picture: Denise Bradley

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Retailers frustration as road works extended ahead of Black Friday

Barriers mean pedestrians are having to walk far out of their way to cross the road. Photo: Bethany Wales

New laser tag arena opens in Norwich car park

Owner Tirion Davies armed with a phaser in the new Labyrinth Norwich laser tag arena she has opened at Rose Lane Car Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Opinion Running column: Can our running clubs harness Norfolk’s top runners?

The City of Norwich Athletic Club dominated the Trowse 10K last month. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast