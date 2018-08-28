North Norfolk dancer thrills on Strictly stage to Bowie’s Life on Mars

Fabian Jackson, from north Norfolk, who will appear on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: CAMILLA GREENWELL/CANDOCO DANCE COMPANY Archant

North Norfolk dancer Fabian Jackson has been part of a stunning contemporary dance rendition of David Bowie’s Life on Mars on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Fabian Jackson in 2005, then aged nine, learning ballet skills at Cromer's Marlene's School of Dance. Photo: Bill Darnell Fabian Jackson in 2005, then aged nine, learning ballet skills at Cromer's Marlene's School of Dance. Photo: Bill Darnell

The 23 year old, who grew up in Aldborough and Cromer, danced alongside his colleagues from London-based Candoco Dance Company and a group of Strictly’s professional dancers to open the results show on Sunday, November 25.

Candoco’s troupe is made up on both disabled and non-disabled dancers, and, dressed in dark clothing, they demonstrated the drama and emotion of contemporary dance in a moody routine choreographed by a former judge of the show, Arlene Phillips.

After the performance, host, Claudia Winkleman, said: “Thank you to our professionals, the dancers from Candoco Dance Company and choreographer Arlene Phillips for that fantastic collaboration.”

Speaking to this newspaper before the performance, Mr Jackson said he was thrilled to perform on Strictly.

Performers from contemporary dance school Candoco Dance Company rehersing for a performance on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing. Among them is Fabian Jackson, from north Norfolk. Picture: CAMILLA GREENWELL/CANDOCO DANCE COMPANY Performers from contemporary dance school Candoco Dance Company rehersing for a performance on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing. Among them is Fabian Jackson, from north Norfolk. Picture: CAMILLA GREENWELL/CANDOCO DANCE COMPANY

The former Aldborough Primary School and Aylsham High School student said: “It’s fantastic. There are all sorts of new references to learn and reflect on later and add to everything I do in the future.”

