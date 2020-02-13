Search

Last remaining tickets for Norwich City v Spurs match set to sell out

PUBLISHED: 23:24 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 23:24 13 February 2020

Onel Hernandez of Norwich, Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/01/2020

Onel Hernandez of Norwich, Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/01/2020

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City fans hoping to bag tickets for Wednesday's match against Tottenham Hotspur will have to move fast, as the club reveals only a limited number remain.

On Friday morning, general sale tickets for the Canaries tie match against Spurs will be up for grabs, with the club warning they are likely to sell out fast.

Priority tickets for the match went on sale Monday, February 10, followed by the away premier members' sale the following day.

Away standard members were given their chance on Wednesday, with the season ticket holders' sale on Thursday.

READ MORE: Norwich City fans face changes to train services for the trip to Tottenham

The Canaries will travel to down to north London on January 22 to face Spurs and fight for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup competition.

Adult tickets will cost £25, with concessions able to get their hands on one for £20. Under-18s can attend for £15, while family packages are priced at £50.

