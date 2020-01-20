Search

More Marham jets to join aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

PUBLISHED: 09:56 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 20 January 2020

More F-35 Lightning jets are set to join HMS Queen Elzabeth Picture: MoD

Archant

More F-35 Lightning jets from RAF Marham are set to join the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier.

Aircraft from the 617 Dambusters Squadron took part in exercises off the American coast with the HMS Queen Elizabeth before Christmas.

Now aircraft from Norfolk-based 207 Sqn are set to follow in their footsteps.

The squadron is the UK's F-35 training squadron, where RAF and Navy pilots learn to fly the stealth jet.

The warship's Twitter feed said: "Whilst one storm has passed, there is another brewing.

"Get strapped back in as the time is nearing for the #UKF35 and us to work together in UK waters for the first time.

"207 Sqn will be joining to carry out training in rather colder and harsher waters than the Florida coast." Up to 40 aircraft can be carried on board the Queen Elizabeth, which was commissioned in 2017 and will become operational later this year.

