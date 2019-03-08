Search

Advanced search

F-35 Lightnings join carrier for trials

PUBLISHED: 12:30 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 15 October 2019

Lightning jets are embarking in the 65,000 tonne carrier to conduct operational trials off the East Coast of the USA Picture: LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Lightning jets are embarking in the 65,000 tonne carrier to conduct operational trials off the East Coast of the USA Picture: LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Three of the RAF's new stealth fighters are now aboard their new floating home.

An F-35 Lightning on the carrier's massive flight deck Picture: LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD Crown Copyright/PA WireAn F-35 Lightning on the carrier's massive flight deck Picture: LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire

The F-35 Lightnings from RAF Marham are being taken by the HMS Queen Elizabeth to conduct advanced trials with the US military in an exercise dubbed Westlant19.

The jets, the world's most advanced, will undergo rigorous mission planning and flying exercises off the east coast of north America, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The MoD released images of the multi-role advanced aircraft hovering above and landing on the 65,000 tonne carrier for the first time.

A Lightning shorrtly after taking off from the Quen Elizabeth Picture: LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD Crown Copyright/PA WireA Lightning shorrtly after taking off from the Quen Elizabeth Picture: LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire

It follows successful trials last year with US military Lightning jets.

The F-35B Lightning jet is the first to combine radar-evading stealth technology with supersonic speeds and short take-off and vertical landing capability.

The fighter planes will be jointly manned by the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy and can operate from both land and sea.

An F-35 Lightning on one of its first training sorties Picture: LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD Crown Copyright/PA WireAn F-35 Lightning on one of its first training sorties Picture: LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "This is another step towards the UK's carrier strike capability becoming fully operational.

"The bringing together of the UK Lightnings on the first in class HMS Queen Elizabeth paves the way for the world's most up to date, fully integrated carrier force."

Commodore Mike Utley, from the Royal Navy, said: "Getting to this point of embarking UK Lightning jets into our British-built carrier has been a significant joint undertaking by industry and military - both ours, and those from the United States.

Aircraft on the carrier Picture: LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD Crown Copyright/PA WireAircraft on the carrier Picture: LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire

"We will take the jets from the successful developmental phase we achieved last year through to a more operational footing, so we are confident that the jets, the carrier and our destroyers and frigates will function seamlessly together."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police issue warning after catching 27 drivers on ‘no access’ road in 90 minutes

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Puppy with rare markings stolen from garden

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists