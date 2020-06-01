Search

Night flying warning as RAF Marham jets prepare to deploy

PUBLISHED: 10:04 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 01 June 2020

F-35 Lightning jets are set to leave RAF Marham for a deployment on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Ian Burt

F-35 Lightning jets are set to leave RAF Marham for a deployment on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Ian Burt

Stealth fighters will be carrying out night training flights until the early hours as they prepare to deploy to an aircraft carrier.

F-35 Lightning jets from RAF Marham will be flying sorties this week to prepare for the move.

A spokesman at the base said: “Aircraft from RAF Marham will be conducting further essential night flying next week ahead of the forthcoming deployment of 617 Squadron to HMS Queen Elizabeth. The flying will take place from Monday to Thursday and may continue until 2am.

“This training must be undertaken to ensure that our pilots are current with all aspects of flying required for them to operate safely from the carrier.”

Once training has been completed 617 Sqn - named after the Second World War Dambusters - will join the carrier as its first operational squadron.

MORE - Marham F-35 jets set to join carrier

