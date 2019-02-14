Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

14 February, 2019 - 19:55
An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Crown Copyright/MOD2018

An F-35 fighter jet declared an emergency while flying over Norfolk skies this evening.

The jet was circling overhead the Dereham and Wymondham areas at around 6.30pm while ‘squawking 7700’ - the emergency signal.

It is understood the aircraft has now landed safely after the pilot reported a minor issue.

RAF Marham is the base of the latest model of fighter jet, the £98m F-35 Lightning, which were unveiled last month at the base.

The first nine of an eventual force of 138 arrived last year and have since been carrying out training sorties.

Some £500m has been invested in Marham, where new hangars, runways and a new command centre have been built for the F-35.

An RAF spokesperson said: “We are aware of an aircraft experiencing a minor problem during a routine flight. “Both the aircraft and pilot landed safely.”

Most Read

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Denver Clinton - the little super hero who inspired thousands

Denver Clinton arrives to meet the crowds at a superheo walk in aid of him Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

BrewDog Norwich to offer bottomless brunch

Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog

‘NCFC till I die’ - Made in Chelsea star declares love for Norwich City

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has declared her love for Norwich City. Picture Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/Press Association Images.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists