F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018 Crown Copyright/MOD2018

An F-35 fighter jet declared an emergency while flying over Norfolk skies this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The jet was circling overhead the Dereham and Wymondham areas at around 6.30pm while ‘squawking 7700’ - the emergency signal.

It is understood the aircraft has now landed safely after the pilot reported a minor issue.

RAF Marham is the base of the latest model of fighter jet, the £98m F-35 Lightning, which were unveiled last month at the base.

The first nine of an eventual force of 138 arrived last year and have since been carrying out training sorties.

Some £500m has been invested in Marham, where new hangars, runways and a new command centre have been built for the F-35.

An RAF spokesperson said: “We are aware of an aircraft experiencing a minor problem during a routine flight. “Both the aircraft and pilot landed safely.”