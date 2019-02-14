F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk
Crown Copyright/MOD2018
An F-35 fighter jet declared an emergency while flying over Norfolk skies this evening.
The jet was circling overhead the Dereham and Wymondham areas at around 6.30pm while ‘squawking 7700’ - the emergency signal.
It is understood the aircraft has now landed safely after the pilot reported a minor issue.
RAF Marham is the base of the latest model of fighter jet, the £98m F-35 Lightning, which were unveiled last month at the base.
The first nine of an eventual force of 138 arrived last year and have since been carrying out training sorties.
Some £500m has been invested in Marham, where new hangars, runways and a new command centre have been built for the F-35.
An RAF spokesperson said: “We are aware of an aircraft experiencing a minor problem during a routine flight. “Both the aircraft and pilot landed safely.”
