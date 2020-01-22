F-35 Dambusters Squadron flies from Marham to America for Exercise Red Flag Chris Bishop

Aircraft from 617 Dambusters Squadron prepare to take off for America, where they will be taking part in Exercise Red Flag Picture: SAC Kitty Barratt © UK MoD Crown Copyright 2020

F-35 Lightning aircraft from RAF Marham are making a transatlantic flight to take part in an exercise in America.

A pair of F-35 Lightnings taxi down the runway at Marham before taking off for America Picture: SAC Kitty Barratt

Operation Red Flag will be taking place at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

It is a multi-national combat training exercise which will take place on the vast bombing ranges of the Nevada Test and Training Area over the coming weeks.

This will be the first time that the UK's F-35 Lightnings from 617 Dambusters Squadron will have taken part in Red Flag which will see them flying alongside a variety of aircraft from other nations.

RAF Marham station commander Group Capt James Beck said: "This is another first for the Lightning Force and will give the opportunity for our pilots to really put the F-35s to the test in a combat representative environment. This training is as near to high-end operational flying as our pilots can get in a controlled environment and will really test them and the teams that support the squadron."