Primary school children taught road safety with speed gun

PUBLISHED: 11:29 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 23 January 2019

Pupils from Eye Primary School got the chance to use a speed gun, learning how to record the speed of passing vehicles. Picture: Suffolk Police

Archant

Pupils got the chance to swap their school books for speed guns and carry out their own road safety checks on passing motorists.

Youngsters from Eye Primary School joined a police safer neighbourhood team and had the chance to use a speed gun, learning how to record the speed of passing vehicles.

As part of the children learning about road safety, Suffolk Police engagement officer PC Simon Green visited the school with his Safety Cam operator colleague.

The pupils were shown the van and equipment while older pupils went out onto nearby streets and, under supervision, were given the opportunity to use the hand held laser speed device to deter speeding motorists.

“If stopped drivers were given a dressing down by the pupils themselves,” said PC Green. “It was a great opportunity for the children to engage with adults and for the adults to appreciate why speed limits are in place.”

If you’d like your school to take have the same opportunity, contact CEO@halesworth.pnn.police.uk

