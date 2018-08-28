Search

Tributes, as ‘kind and generous’ town mayor dies after short illness

PUBLISHED: 15:35 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:32 10 December 2018

The mayor of Eye, Mick Robins, has died. PHOTO: Eye Town Council

Archant

The mayor of Eye has died after a short illness.

Mick Robins, who was in his 70s, passed away on Thursday, December 6. He became mayor in May following a year as deputy mayor in 2017.

Fellow town councillor Peter Gould, said: “Eye has lost a very valued and well liked citizen.

“Mick was a very excellent man who was everything people would expect a mayor to be. He was a real person’s person.”

Mr Robins had been unable to carry out his duties in recent weeks, due to poor health, but had taken part in the town’s twinning visit to France in October.

His funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium at 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 19.

A statement on the Eye Town Council website said: “Deepest condolences to Mick’s wife Laraine and the family at this very sad time.”

Mr Gould added: “He conducted council meetings in a well controlled way and he was very kind and generous with his time to everyone.”

Mr Robins had been on the council for around five years, after moving to the area from Ilford. The town flag at Eye has been flying at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Councillor Caroline Byles said: “It’s very very sad. He absolutely loved being mayor. Although he was ill he managed to go to the French town we are twinned with - he really enjoyed that trip.

“He was very popular, a person’s person.”

Councillor Richard Berry said: “Eye has lost a very good citizen and committed mayor.

“He took an early interest in council work to contribute to the community, and within two or three years of becoming councillor became mayor. He cared about Eye.

“The last thing he did as mayor was visit our twin town of Pouzauges in France. It was up in the air about whether he could go because he was so ill but he wanted to do that quite desperately because he signed the book of friendship with them.”

Councillor Maryanne Henderson said: “He was an incredibly kind man. I joined the council in May this year and he was very kind and helpful towards me and really encouraged me in my new role. I will miss him.

“He clearly enjoyed his role as mayor, particularly events for the children.”

