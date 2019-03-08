Search

Extra trains confirmed for Take That concert in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:01 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 01 May 2019

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Archant

Greater Anglia has confirmed extra trains will be running on the night of the Take That concert in Norwich.

Thousands of fans are set to descend on Carrow Road for the band's Greatest Hits Live tour on Thursday May 30.

Additional trains, with extra carriages, will run and the last train times have been revised to coincide with the end of the concert.

The last planned services are:

• 10.50pm Norwich to Lowestoft (re-timed from 10.40pm) calling at Brundall, Cantley, Reedham, Haddiscoe, Somerleyton, Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft.

• 10.52pm Norwich to Cambridge (re-timed from 10.40pm) calling at Wymondham, Attleborough, Thetford, Brandon, Ely, Cambridge North and Cambridge.

• 11.05pm Norwich to Sheringham (re-timed from 10.45pm) calling all stations.

• 11.10pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth (re-timed from 11pm) calling at Brundall, Lingwood, Acle and Great Yarmouth.

• 11.05pm Norwich to Ipswich calling at Diss, Stowmarket and Ipswich.

James Reeve, Greater Anglia's area customer service manager, said: “We've increased the frequency and length of trains where possible and practical, however we are still expecting services to be very busy. We will do as much as we can to help people travel and there will also be extra staff on hand to provide help and information.”

Greater Anglia is warning passengers that there are still likely to be large queues and very busy trains, because of the expected numbers of people travelling.

To avoid queueing to buy tickets, passengers are advised to get them in advance online or via the Greater Anglia app to reduce their waiting times at the station.

For tickets and timetables see ww.greateranglia.co.uk.

