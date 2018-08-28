Extra trains being put on to get fans to and from East Anglian derby

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Extra trains are being put on for fans heading to the East Anglian derby on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They are:

• 9.12am Ipswich to Norwich, calling at Stowmarket, arriving at 9.57am

• 9.20am Lowestoft to Norwich, calling at Oulton Broad North, Somerleyton, Haddiscoe, Reedham, Cantley and Brundall, arriving at 10.09am

• 9.59am Ipswich to Norwich, calling Stowmarket, arriving at 10.50am

• 10.10am Thetford to Norwich, calling at Attleborough and Wymondham, arriving at 10.46am

Later:

• 2.33pm Norwich to Ipswich, calling at Stowmarket, arriving 3.15pm

• 2.24pm Norwich to Thetford, calling at Wymondham and Attleborough, arriving 3.02pm

• 2.42pm Norwich to Ipswich, calling at Stowmarket, arriving 3.33pm.