News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Firm hires extra counsellors to cope with spike in Covid anxiety

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:51 PM April 28, 2021   
Lets Talks new writer and counsellor Amanda Goss. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Amanda Goss, whose counselling firm has had to take on extra staff to cope with increasing numbers of people suffering anxiety because of Covid - Credit: Matthew Usher

A Norfolk counselling practice has had to double its staff to cope with the number of people suffering anxiety because of Covid.

Amanda Goss has taken on three extra therapists to work alongside the three who were working for her Harley Street Psychotherapy before the pandemic.

She said her firm was seeing between 40 and 50 people a week, with most coming from the West Norfolk area.

"This is the busiest we've ever been," said Ms Goss, who set up the business 11 years ago. "The first lockdown was a bit of a novelty. This one has really hit people hard. They've lost jobs, lost businesses, got no money and been stuck at home where they can't see their families. If they've already got anxiety, it's gone through the roof."

Ms Goss said she had also seen a steep increase in the number of children and young people needing help.

You may also want to watch:

"It's the pandemic, it's a direct result of that," she said. "University students have had to come home, they're working online. They're missing the university experience, they're worrying about the future, they're worrying if they're going to be able to complete their course.

Amanda Goss (right) uses head phones so she can counsel her clients and socially distance Picture:

Amanda Goss (right) uses head phones so she can counsel her clients and socially distance during "walking therapy" - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We've had quite a few people in their second or third year with anxiety, worried about getting their work done, missing their friends."

Most Read

  1. 1 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
  2. 2 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  3. 3 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
  1. 4 Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
  2. 5 Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout
  3. 6 Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane
  4. 7 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
  5. 8 Emotional goodbye to 'tough little' Norwich fan with ‘heart of gold'
  6. 9 Roadworker died from stab wounds, inquest hears
  7. 10 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs

Ms Goss said she had also seen an increase in anxiety in older people, particularly married couples seeking help.

"If there were problems in the marriage already being thrown together 24/7 can have a huge impact and make things even more difficult," she said.

Harley Street is not currently seeing people at its offices in King's Lynn. Instead £45 - £60 private counselling sessions are being delivered online, or via "walking therapy", where the client meets their counsellor and goes for a walk on a beach or other location, using headsets to speak privately to their therapist.



Mental Health
King's Lynn News
Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Tindale Gorleston

Missing woman's body found in car on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Video

Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
IMAGES OF NORWICH BOOK; 2nd World War chapter - Blitz 42. Firemen at the site where Curl's (now Deb

Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Angling Direct on Aylsham Road.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700

Christine Cunningham

person
Comments powered by Disqus