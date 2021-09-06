Extra spaces available for popular Classic Car Day

Published: 1:37 PM September 6, 2021

West Norfolk Council is offering extra spaces to owners of classic cars for its popular event this weekend.

The Classic Car Day in King's Lynn is set to return to the Tuesday Market Place this weekend, bringing with it family-friendly entertainment and classic cars on display.

King's Lynn Classic Car Day in 2016. - Credit: Ian Burt

Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said the council is holding a family show on Saturday from The Time Machine, with children also able to learn circus skills and enjoy bubbleology between 10am and 4pm.

He added: “On Sunday it’s the return of the popular Classic Car Day, during Heritage Open Day, and I’m pleased to say that we’ve released an additional 20 spaces for classic car owners to fill.”

Picture of previous Classic Car Day. - Credit: Archant

He said these events and activities aim to encourage people back into the town.

Classic car owners should register before noon on Wednesday, September 8 at west-norfolk.gov.uk/classiccarday