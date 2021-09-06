News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Extra spaces available for popular Classic Car Day

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:37 PM September 6, 2021   
King's Lynn's Classic Car Day on the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Classic Car Day in 2016. - Credit: Ian Burt

West Norfolk Council is offering extra spaces to owners of classic cars for its popular event this weekend.

The Classic Car Day in King's Lynn is set to return to the Tuesday Market Place this weekend, bringing with it family-friendly entertainment and classic cars on display.

King's Lynn's Classic Car Day on the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Classic Car Day in 2016. - Credit: Ian Burt

Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said the council is holding a family show on Saturday from The Time Machine, with children also able to learn circus skills and enjoy bubbleology between 10am and 4pm.

He added: “On Sunday it’s the return of the popular Classic Car Day, during Heritage Open Day, and I’m pleased to say that we’ve released an additional 20 spaces for classic car owners to fill.”

Hundreds of people filled the Tuesday Market Place for the Classic Car Day event on Heritage Open Da

Picture of previous Classic Car Day. - Credit: Archant

He said these events and activities aim to encourage people back into the town.

Classic car owners should register before noon on Wednesday,  September 8 at west-norfolk.gov.uk/classiccarday

King's Lynn News

