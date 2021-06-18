Extra police on streets for England v Scotland clash

Published: 3:44 PM June 18, 2021

Extra police will hit the streets of Norfolk tonight as England take on Scotland in their second Euro 2020 group match.

It will be the first time the two arch rivals have met since 2017 and the first time in a major tournament since Euro 96.

Police say the extra officers are a precautionary measure but warned they would take a hard line on troublemakers.

Chief superintendent David Buckley, who is leading the police operation, said: “If you’re out and about this evening watching the match, remember the health regulations and stick to social distancing.

"We want you to enjoy the game and enjoy yourselves but please look out for each other too.

"Remember tonight’s match and this year’s tournament for all the right reasons.

“There will be additional officers on duty and extra resources available and, while this is a precautionary measure to ensure everybody’s safety, we will take a hard line against anyone who chooses to be aggressive and is intent on causing trouble.”