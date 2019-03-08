Search

Extra evidence found days before start of prison death inquest

PUBLISHED: 12:50 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 19 July 2019

Andrew Cross, an inmate at HMP Wayland, near Griston, died at the jail on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Photo: Ian Burt

Archant

A inquest hearing into the death of a 52-year-old man who died at a Norfolk prison dealt with evidence set to be heard by a jury next week.

Andrew Cross, an inmate at HMP Wayland, near Watton, died at the jail on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

And at a pre-inquest review, ahead of the jury inquest set to begin on Monday, July 22, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake and Ministry of Justice (MoJ) lawyers discussed data including audio files and documents, after further evidence was discovered in a box of documentation for the inquest stored by the prison.

Enquiries are ongoing as to where the additional evidence came from and Ms Lake asked for assurances that going forward all boxes would be "under lock and key" and not stored in a staff room, and for disclosure to be made in a "timely fashion".

Prison governor Kim Martin said: "We are going to make sure staff have the correct procedures for data storage in respect of a coroner's inquest in future."

