Ride the Lights extra dates

Published: 12:54 PM December 8, 2020

East Anglia Transport Museum at Carlton Colville is hosting a Ride the Lights event for families in Christmas 2020. Picture: East Anglia Transport Museum - Credit: East Anglia Transport Museum

Families will be able to enjoy a Christmas attraction for two extra days due to popular demand.

More than 100 people enjoyed the tram, trolleybus and tram rides at the East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville on the first day of the post-lockdown Ride the Lights on December 5.

The attraction, which includes nostalgic street scenes, has been decorated with thousands of lights and was originally only going to open on Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 19, from 2-6pm.

It is now going to be open on December 13 and December 20, at the same time.

Museum chairman, David Jordan, said: “We’re really excited to add two additional opening days to those that we’re originally planned. We hope this will allow even more people to come along and enjoy the museum which our volunteers have worked extremely hard to decorate."

For information visit www.eatransportmuseum.co.uk.or call 01502 518459.