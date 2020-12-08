Ride the Lights extra dates
- Credit: East Anglia Transport Museum
Families will be able to enjoy a Christmas attraction for two extra days due to popular demand.
More than 100 people enjoyed the tram, trolleybus and tram rides at the East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville on the first day of the post-lockdown Ride the Lights on December 5.
The attraction, which includes nostalgic street scenes, has been decorated with thousands of lights and was originally only going to open on Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 19, from 2-6pm.
It is now going to be open on December 13 and December 20, at the same time.
Museum chairman, David Jordan, said: “We’re really excited to add two additional opening days to those that we’re originally planned. We hope this will allow even more people to come along and enjoy the museum which our volunteers have worked extremely hard to decorate."
For information visit www.eatransportmuseum.co.uk.or call 01502 518459.
Most Read
- 1 Dog walker, 70, knocked unconscious and robbed in woodland
- 2 Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 99 per 100,000
- 3 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
- 4 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
- 5 Meteor shower to peak next week with 120 meteors per hour
- 6 Pair jailed after targeting wrong home in arson attack
- 7 Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'
- 8 Heart-breaking drone images show flattened remains of Winterton cafe
- 9 Historic coffee house on Elm Hill, in Norwich, closes after 69 years
- 10 Stinger used to catch driver doing 90mph on 40mph village road