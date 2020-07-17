Search

Extinction Rebellion activists take to town streets

PUBLISHED: 13:19 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 17 July 2020

Extinction Rebellion Waveney East members carried out action in Lowestoft, with child's shoes symbolically laid out. Pictures: Extinction Rebellion Waveney East

Archant

Activists from the climate change campaign group Extinction Rebellion have symbolically laid out children’s shoes in Lowestoft.

With the children’s shoes representing climate deaths and those killed by the ecological crisis – both past and future – the campaigners took part in “socially distanced direct action” at 10 locations across the East of England on July 17.

The Waveney East branch of the organisation – which works closely with Extinction Rebellion Lowestoft, Extinction Rebellion Waveney Valley (Diss) and Extinction Rebellion Norwich – took on the slogan ‘Climate Emergency - Act Now - Save lives’ to highlight the need for immediate action.

Activists took to the streets of Lowestoft, while the shoes were laid near to the entrance of Riverside – East Suffolk Council’s headquarters in Lowestoft.

Extinction Rebellion activist Rosie Dodds said: “The longer we put off dealing with our destructive impact on the planet the higher the cost.

“We need councils to build on this opportunity to rapidly reduce emissions and restore nature.”

