Extinction Rebellion marches to highlight rising sea levels

Published: 6:31 PM June 9, 2021

An XR protest in Cromer featuring the Red Rebels. The protest is part of nationwide action ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Members of Extinction Rebellion have marched through a seaside town in a bid to highlight the threat rising sea levels pose to coastal communities.

The action saw members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) march through Cromer onto the pier and down to the beach where they took part in a demonstration which saw the group dance around an art installation of a man with his head buried in the sand.

Red Rebels, an off-shoot of XR, made a striking visual statement in red outfits and painted white faces, as 10 of them marched through the town flanked by samba drummers and other protestors.

Steve Baker of XR North Norfolk said: "It was absolutely brilliant, we had 10 Red Rebels, eight drummers and around 20 people holding up banners.

"We had a really good parade down to the high street area and the police were on board, they were very helpful in holding up the traffic for us to cross.

"We were giving out leaflets and a lot of people were showing interest filming and taking photographs.

"We then went down to the pier area, where at the railings overlooking the pier we had all the drummers and Red Rebels lined up at the top, with the banners and everything held up, we then went down to the bottom of the steps and had a photo shoot.

"It was brilliant, really well received and brilliantly executed."

The protest was part of a nationwide series of events called called 'Make the Wave'.

Travelling around the coast of the UK, 'Make the Wave' involves more than 50 coastal and inland communities which are among those most likely to be affected by rising sea levels, with protests scheduled for the four days running up to the G7 conference in Cornwall.

XR says the aim of 'Make the Wave' is to "send a clear signal to Boris Johnson and G7 summit delegates representing several billion citizens, that ordinary people demand greater immediate action to tackle the climate and ecological emergency".

