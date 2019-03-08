Poll

Extinction Rebellion target Norfolk store over plastic

Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn and West Norfolk at Tesco Extra. Picture: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn and West Norfolk. Archant

A group of protestors targeted a Norfolk store to highlight the damage plastic is causing to the planet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn and West Norfolk took action at Tesco Extra in Hardwick.

Members of the group went to the store filling two trolleys with "unnecessary" plastic from items bought in the supermarket.

They gave the trolleys to staff at the store, and explained that they "were not doing it for themselves, but for children and everybody's children, including all Tesco staff".

Dr Charlie Gardner was one of the 12 members who took part.

Extinction Rebellion King’s Lynn and West Norfolk at Tesco Extra. Picture: Extinction Rebellion King’s Lynn and West Norfolk. Extinction Rebellion King’s Lynn and West Norfolk at Tesco Extra. Picture: Extinction Rebellion King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

He said: "It was absolutely disgusting to see how much waste we created, just by doing our shopping, so it's difficult to imagine how much plastic the shop creates every day, every week, every year.

"We call on Tesco to commit to eliminating single-use plastic packaging from all its own brand products."