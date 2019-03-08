Search

Extinction Rebellion target Norfolk store over plastic

PUBLISHED: 16:09 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 01 August 2019

Extinction Rebellion King’s Lynn and West Norfolk at Tesco Extra. Picture: Extinction Rebellion King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

Archant

A group of protestors targeted a Norfolk store to highlight the damage plastic is causing to the planet.

Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn and West Norfolk took action at Tesco Extra in Hardwick.

Members of the group went to the store filling two trolleys with "unnecessary" plastic from items bought in the supermarket.

They gave the trolleys to staff at the store, and explained that they "were not doing it for themselves, but for children and everybody's children, including all Tesco staff".

Dr Charlie Gardner was one of the 12 members who took part.

He said: "It was absolutely disgusting to see how much waste we created, just by doing our shopping, so it's difficult to imagine how much plastic the shop creates every day, every week, every year.

"We call on Tesco to commit to eliminating single-use plastic packaging from all its own brand products."

