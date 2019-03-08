Green light for care home extension plans

New bedrooms look set to be built at a care home after proposed alterations were given the go-ahead.

The plans for Stradbroke Court care home in Lowestoft have been given the green light – with “three small extensions” to the existing residential home in Green Drive set to be provided.

The three ground floor extensions would see 17 new bedrooms created as part of the proposed alterations, with the application by APS Care Ltd approved by Waveney District Council.

A design and access statement from the applicants stated: “The proposal is to provide three small extensions to the existing care home, comprising of 17

new bedrooms, three with en-suites the remainder with WC, three new bathrooms and three storage areas, keeping the design in line with the existing care home.”

The application was permitted – subject to a number of conditions – via a delegated decision by Waveney District Council last Wednesday, March 20.