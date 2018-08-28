Search

Boost for care home extension as scheme is given the green light

PUBLISHED: 12:45 22 January 2019

Blyford Residential Home in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis

Blyford Residential Home in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis

Archant

A scheme to create additional bedrooms with an extension of facilities at a care home has been given the go-ahead.

Plans to build a new bungalow and construct nine additional bedrooms and a communal room as part of the extension of facilities at Blyford House residential home in Lowestoft has been “permitted” by Waveney District Council.

The application by Eastern Healthcare Ltd, which was lodged with the council last year, sought approval for the “construction of nine additional bedrooms, communal room and facilities at Blyford House residential care facility, the new wing to be set within garden space between the two existing principal building blocks.”

With the residential home on Blyford Road, Lowestoft, currently consisting of a “purpose built single storey building” that houses “43 residents in three bungalows that are linked by a glass atrium,” the plans were approved as a delegated decision was made last week.

With two objections from neighbours lodged amid concerns over parking, a council officer’s report issued last Friday, January 18 concluded: “Approve subject to conditions as the proposal complies with the provisions of the adopted Waveney Local Plan”.

