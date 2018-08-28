Search

Explosion at factory causes large gas cloud

PUBLISHED: 10:30 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:42 25 November 2018

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a small explosion on the Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

An explosion at a factory this morning caused a large gas cloud to leak into the sky.

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at a factory on the Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture John Roberts.

Emergency services were called shortly before 9am amid fears about a hazardous gas following the small explosion at a factory on the Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough.

Appliances from Attleborough, Wymondham and Sprowston were in attendance along with experts from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service’s Environmental Protection Unit.

Roger Mitchell, station manager for the southern district of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We’ve responded to reports of a small release with a chemical on site. There is no threat to the public, no issues with the general public. So we have sealed the area off at this time. The owners are now taking control of the incident as the leak has been sealed. So at this time we are now leaving the scene and the emergency stage is complete.”

Police confirmed the explosion was caused by a non-hazardous nitrogen leak.

A children’s football match close to the factory was suspended for 15 minutes following the explosion.

