Time running out to enjoy bench trail around towns

Published: 3:20 PM May 25, 2021

Children from Whitefriars Primary School recently took the bench trail around King’s Lynn as part of their history curriculum. - Credit: West Norfolk Council

People are being encouraged to explore west Norfolk areas to spot unique bench features before some disappear next month.

The Explore-a-book bench trail, which was launched by West Norfolk Council in partnership with Stories of Lynn and Kick the Dust in March, will come to an end in June.

The initiative, funded by the Norfolk Strategic Fund, saw unique benches placed in prominent areas in King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton to encourage people back into town centres.

Seven benches were supplied by Wild in Art, which produced trails in this country and abroad, six of which were placed on a temporarily basis.

A further three benches were decorated by local artists with designs submitted by local young people - these will remain as permanent features in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market.

Explore-a-book trail in west Norfolk to end in June. - Credit: West Norfolk Council



