News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Time running out to enjoy bench trail around towns

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:20 PM May 25, 2021   
Children from Whitefriars Primary School recently took the bench trail around King’s Lynn.

Children from Whitefriars Primary School recently took the bench trail around King’s Lynn as part of their history curriculum. - Credit: West Norfolk Council

People are being encouraged to explore west Norfolk areas to spot unique bench features before some disappear next month.

The Explore-a-book bench trail, which was launched by West Norfolk Council in partnership with Stories of Lynn and Kick the Dust in March, will come to an end in June.

The initiative, funded by the Norfolk Strategic Fund, saw unique benches placed in prominent areas in King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton to encourage people back into town centres.

Children from Whitefriars Primary School recently took the bench trail around King’s Lynn.

Children from Whitefriars Primary School recently took the bench trail around King’s Lynn as part of their history curriculum. - Credit: West Norfolk Council

Children from Whitefriars Primary School recently took the bench trail around King’s Lynn as part of their history curriculum.

Children from Whitefriars Primary School recently took the bench trail around King’s Lynn.

Children from Whitefriars Primary School recently took the bench trail around King’s Lynn as part of their history curriculum. - Credit: West Norfolk Council

Seven benches were supplied by Wild in Art, which produced trails in this country and abroad, six of which were placed on a temporarily basis.

A further three benches were decorated by local artists with designs submitted by local young people - these will remain as permanent features in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market.

Explore-a-book trail in west Norfolk to end in June.

Explore-a-book trail in west Norfolk to end in June. - Credit: West Norfolk Council


You may also want to watch:

West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus