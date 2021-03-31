Unique benches launched across west Norfolk as part of explore-a-book trail

Published: 12:19 PM March 31, 2021

Lois Cordelia with the bench she designed named 'time to sit and reflect.' - Credit: Lois Cordelia

A new book bench trail which aims to encourage people back into town centre areas and to boost morale has been launched this week.

The trail named Explore-a-book was launched by West Norfolk Council (WNC) in partnership with Stories of Lynn and Kick the Dust on Tuesday, March 31.

Funded by the Norfolk Strategic Fund, the initiative has seen unique benches placed in prominent areas in King's Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton.

Duncan Hall, assistant director at West Norfolk Council, said: "This trail has been launched to coincide with the first lifting of restrictions, encouraging people to come out, and walk around King's Lynn, Downham and Hunstanton, to discover the benches and to learn a bit more about each area.

"Then as we move towards the next trigger for lifting restrictions we hope more people will come to see the benches and visit shops and other businesses while they do."

Heading out for a stroll in the ☀️ later on? Then have a look at the new book benches in Lynn and Hunstanton @storiesoflynn @KTDnorfolk #ExploreABook Some of the ones I’ve seen so far 👇https://t.co/TjXULkxkoq pic.twitter.com/posm5UCHnN — James Wild MP for NW Norfolk (@jamesowild) March 31, 2021

Rachael Williams, learning and engagement officer, said: "We hope people like them as much as we do and we look forward to seeing photos with the benches on social media, tag us with #ExploreABookWN."

Seven benches were supplied by Wild in Art, who have produced trails in this country and abroad, on a temporary basis, and a further three permanent benches have been decorated by local artists with designs submitted by local young people.

Designs and ideas were submitted by Betty Hill, Ciara McNulty, Chloe Drew, Casper Robinson, Daisy Holland, Jonathan Pick, Jason Holland, Calleigh Welham-Smith, Ivy Whitmore and Astrid Radanke and have all been incorporated into the finished designs by local artists including Madeleine Eggleston, Savannah Andrews and Nicola Murray Woods.

Lois Cordelia, whose bench is displayed in front of Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn, hopes her design named 'time to sit and reflect' will encourage people to sit quietly and celebrate the beauty of nature.

She added: "Nature is my favourite book. It's a wonderful colourful picture book, but equally it teaches us wisdom and patience.

"Art trails are what we all need right now, to boost morale post-lockdown."

A trail leaflet, developed by Kick the Dust, is available at storiesoflynn.co.uk/explore-a-book

