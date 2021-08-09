'No doubt' at least some the murals are by Banksy - but which ones?

Published: 11:37 AM August 9, 2021

Two Banksy like artworks have now been discovered in Lowestoft. A second one on the left is pictured in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Andrew Page/Julie Martin

A Banksy collector and authority on the elusive guerrilla artist says he has "no doubt" that at least some of the pieces that have sprung up across the coast are genuine works.

John Brandler, owner of the 'hoola hoop girl' mural that appeared in Nottingham, said some of the pieces have all the hallmarks in terms of the artist's genius for where and how he places his pieces - but not all.

The Essex-based art collector, dealer, and advisor said he was convinced by the bus shelter dancers, the people in the boat, child with sandcastle, and arcade grabber, all of which had his signature in terms of style and content.

However he was less persuaded by the seagull, rat drinking a cocktail, and the signed piece at Merrivale Model Village.

Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft. - Credit: Emma-lei Longhurst

The pieces have all sprung up across Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Oulton Broad and Gorleston in the last few days leading to speculation as to the hand behind them.

Mr Brandler said: "From what I have see there is no question they are not by Banksy."

You may also want to watch:

"As with any artist be it Gainsborough or anyone, their handiwork is their signature not what they paint in the bottom corner.

"They scream at me that they are by Banksy."

He said his only concern was the number of murals appearing at the same time which could mean not all of them were authentic, with the latter three all being weaker in his opinion.

Although still capturing his style and humour, they lacked his "visual signature" he said.

However he added Bansky often "broke his own rules" in terms of how he operated.

He speculated that while the first four were certainly by Banksy the others could have been done by members of his team or another local artist looking to travel on his coat tails.

"If you do seven pieces of artwork surreptitiously someone is going to spot you - one you can get away with but seven is stacking the odds against you.

"Bearing in mind how paranoid he is about being caught in the act, seven is taking a risk."

"Bansky is an incredible artist and he has his own reasons for doing things which might not seem obvious to anyone until after the event," he said.

"The one with the boat is fantastic. I have seen these figures in other works and I think he has re-used previous stencils. He is a genius for placing his art in a specific place. If he had done this on the side of a petrol station in the middle of a town it would not had the same power."

However he rounded on the council for taking away the boat and "visually destroying" an integral part of the scene which was blocking a drain for a reason.

Banksy or not?

The street art appeared on Admiralty Road in Great Yarmouth sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Bus shelters dancers

According to Mr Brandler this one is clever and visually stunning. Making use of a end of terrace wall and a bus shelter makes it impossible to buy which chimes with Banksy's ethos.

A suspected Banksy piece has appeared in Lowestoft at the crossing of London Road North and Regent Road at the former Lowestoft Electrical premises. - Credit: Julie Martin

Child with sand

Again a convincing image, playing on the town's bucket and spade seaside roots.

This work, also in the style of Banksy, was discovered on Gorleston seafront. - Credit: Des Speed

Arcade grabber

Mr Brandler thought this the weakest of the "genuine" pieces.

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, which is believed to be a new work by street artist Banksy. - Credit: PA

All in the same boat

His favourite, tagging it "a stunner".

"Even I would drive up to see that one, it should be in a museum," he said.

Street art on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way in Lowestoft showing a seagull about to eat some chips from a skip. - Credit: India Johnson-Evans

Seagull eating chips

Given the option he would not buy this. It has Banksy's humour but lacks his "visual signature."

Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft. - Credit: Emma-lei Longhurst

Rat with cocktail

The colouring and shading are "wrong"

"It is in his style but I would not buy it with confidence."

A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

Merrivale

He said it "doesn't feel right." Adding: "There's no message with it."

He also took issue with the signature as Banksy works were mostly not signed.

Mr Brandler said he was not aware the Bristol-based artist had any connection with East Anglia, although he had claimed a work in Clacton around four years ago.

The Moments exhibition currently showing in Bury St Edmonds features some of his works, including 'hoola hoop girl' and it was possible he or his team has swung by, he added.

In the past Banksy has been known to claim artwork as his via Instagram, usually taking a few days.























