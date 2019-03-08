Search

Advanced search

Expert tells inquest mother could have avoided fatal blood clot after cosmetic surgery

PUBLISHED: 17:20 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 31 October 2019

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Archant

A mother who died from a blood clot after cosmetic surgery should have received blood thinners after being discharged, an inquest has heard.

Independent haematology expert Professor Charles Hay, was giving evidence at inquest of Louise Harvey, 36, of Calthorpe Road in Norwich, who died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on July 5, 2018.

The mother-of-three and beauty therapist had undergone a tummy tuck and breast enlargement lasting just over three-and-a-half hours at the private the Transform Riverside Hospital in London on June 17, 2018.

A post-mortem examination recorded the she died of a bilateral pulmonary embolism, a blood clot that occurs in the lungs.

The five-day inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard there was a delay in Miss Harvey receiving the first of two prescribed doses of blood-thinning medicine, with the second was missed.

She was due to receive the first injection four to six hours after surgery but it was given 12 hours later.

Prof Hay, who was instructed by Miss Harvey's family, believed the 36-year-old had a moderate risk of developing venous thrombosis, known as a blood clot, and should have been sent home with five to seven days worth of the injections.

The consultant haematologist from Manchester Royal Infirmary said: "I feel on the balance of probabilities it would have prevented her thrombosis."

But Christopher Mellor, counsel representative for the Transform hospital, now in administration, said there was no evidence from random controlled studies or specific guidance on the impact of blood thinning medication for patients due to a small number of tummy tucks carried out.

Prof Hay believed Miss Harvey was at risk of developing a blood clot because her maternal grandmother died from an unprovoked incident of deep vein thrombosis aged 55 and her maternal half-sister on had an unprovoked pulmonary embolism aged 26.

Other factors included the fact that the operation was longer than 90 minutes and that the two procedures were done at the same time.

He questioned whether Miss Harvey was deemed fully mobile on her hospital discharge, which was disputed by her notes.

The inquest continues.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘What type of person would do this?’ – Owner’s horror as horse dies after being carved open

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

Running column: The difference between the start line and the sideline has never felt more stark for Mark Armstrong

George Gay and Ben Spratling in the leading pack at the Trowse 10K. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

New food store to open at former pub site

How the new Central England Co-op food store in Pinewood Avenue, Lowestoft is progressing. Picture: Central England Co-op
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists