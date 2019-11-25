Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant Archant

Motorists are being warned of delays today as police escort a large load through the region.

The 3m wide, 30m long and 4.95m railway locomotive weighing 165 tonnes will move from Brandon Railway Station to Derbyshire.

It will set off at 9.30am and the route will be along the A1065 Mundford Road and then the A134, A1122 and A10 before it goes through Cambeidgeshire.

Police said delays can be expected along these routes.