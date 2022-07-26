Greener gardening to be highlighted at flower show

From left Cindy Seeley, Jenna Walker and Ellie Frost from the Flowers from the Farm Association - Credit: Chris Bishop

Several exhibitors will be promoting greener gardening at this year's Sandringham Flower Show.

Now in its 139th year, the annual horticultural event returns on Wednesday, July 27 and will include the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall among its special guests.

Exhibitors will include the Flowers from the Farm association, which campaigns to raise awareness of buying flowers direct from local growers rather than those which have been imported from abroad.

The group has around a dozen members around East Anglia. Many have created a colourful display of flowers grown in the region in one of the the Royal Marquees.

"If you buy flowers from the supermarket, they very often have one of the highest carbon footprints of anything in the shop," said member Jenna Walker.

"If you buy roses from Africa, they're grown with all kinds of chemicals, they're flown here in refrigerated planes."

Flower from the Farm, which has around 1,000 member growers, says 90pc of flowers sold through florists, supermarkets and wholesalers are imported not just from Holland but flown in from growers as far afield as Ecuador, Colombia, Kenya and even Ethiopia.

It says flowers grown by your local flower farmer will be freshly picked and locally delivered, giving you blooms as fresh as possible and saving thousands of travel miles.

Members grow mainly outdoors without additional light or heat and choose flowers that love their particular growing conditions.

The team from Attleborough-based Plantgrow, who will be at the show - Credit: Plantgrow

Growing more naturally and without chemicals is becoming increasingly important to most gardeners for obvious reasons.

Attleborough-based PlantGrow, who will also be on the showground, was the first firm in the UK to produce plant food for horticultural uses through a renewable energy process called anaerobic digestion.

This natural process, which organic material is broken down naturally over time provides soils with natural goodness, healthy bacteria and micro-nutrients leading to more fertile soils and improved structure.

PlantGrow now produces five liquid varieties plus composts, organic mulches, topsoils and natural slug barriers providing gardeners with a safer & more sustainable alternative chemicals.

Samples will be on display at the show.