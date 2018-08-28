Exhibition opened at Worthing church to mark Remembrance Day

St Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia Daniel Archant

A church in the village of Worthing, between Dereham and Fakenham, has opened an exhibition to provide an insight into the village’s local history and will also hold a gathering to mark Remembrance Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia Daniel St Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia Daniel

St Margaret Church opened the exhibition on Sunday October 4 which includes historical and archived records, local wartime memorabilia, a special commission of needlework by local artist Val Knight and artwork by Jenni Thorneley.

The exhibition is open until Sunday November 11 between 9:30am and 4:30pm.

The church will also hold a Remembrance Day service, which will be led by George Eve and supported by the Worthing Readers.

The service, which starts at 10:45am, will include the tolling of the church bells, The Last Post, the placing of a wreath and a collection of hymns, readings and poems.

All proceeds and donations gathered during the exhibition and remembrance service will be donated to The Royal British Legion, the British Limbless Ex-Service Men’s Association and the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.