Search

Advanced search

Exhibition opened at Worthing church to mark Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 11:54 05 November 2018

St Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia Daniel

St Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia Daniel

Archant

A church in the village of Worthing, between Dereham and Fakenham, has opened an exhibition to provide an insight into the village’s local history and will also hold a gathering to mark Remembrance Day.

St Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia DanielSt Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia Daniel

St Margaret Church opened the exhibition on Sunday October 4 which includes historical and archived records, local wartime memorabilia, a special commission of needlework by local artist Val Knight and artwork by Jenni Thorneley.

The exhibition is open until Sunday November 11 between 9:30am and 4:30pm.

The church will also hold a Remembrance Day service, which will be led by George Eve and supported by the Worthing Readers.

The service, which starts at 10:45am, will include the tolling of the church bells, The Last Post, the placing of a wreath and a collection of hymns, readings and poems.

All proceeds and donations gathered during the exhibition and remembrance service will be donated to The Royal British Legion, the British Limbless Ex-Service Men’s Association and the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Have your say on draft proposals for King’s Lynn’s riverfront area

Draft development plans have been proposed for Nelson Quay. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast